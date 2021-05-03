The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Short Interest Down 21.3% in April

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,260,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 16,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.94. 278,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,259,957. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.75. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 255,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $18,306,515.70. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,305,954 shares of company stock worth $145,975,294. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,778 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

