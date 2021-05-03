The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $74.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.13. The company had a trading volume of 45,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,259,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.75. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $72.16.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $518,692.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,857.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,305,954 shares of company stock worth $145,975,294. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.