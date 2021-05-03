The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.840-3.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE CC traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.01. 1,205,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,575. The Chemours has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Chemours will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Chemours from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.67.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

