The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,790,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 31,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NYSE KO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.50. The stock had a trading volume of 567,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,847,193. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

