The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Lessened by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $139,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 385,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,135,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 290,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.98 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.