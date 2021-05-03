The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Gap Down to $85.85

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $85.85, but opened at $82.05. The Ensign Group shares last traded at $87.10, with a volume of 2,785 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENSG. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $81,215.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,878.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,015 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

