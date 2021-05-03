The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Plans $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.
The Estée Lauder Companies has increased its dividend by 6.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.
NYSE:EL opened at $313.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.86. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $318.34. The company has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.
In related news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.78.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.