The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Plans $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

The Estée Lauder Companies has increased its dividend by 6.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

NYSE:EL opened at $313.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.86. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $318.34. The company has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.78.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

