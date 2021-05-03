The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.95-6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.94. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-12% yr/yr to $15.87-16.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.91 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.050-6.150 EPS.
EL opened at $313.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.86. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.
The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on EL. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $297.78.
In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Featured Article: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.