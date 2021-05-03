The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.95-6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.94. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-12% yr/yr to $15.87-16.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.91 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.050-6.150 EPS.

EL opened at $313.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.86. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $297.78.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

