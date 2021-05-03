The Estée Lauder Companies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 9,140 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 900% compared to the typical daily volume of 914 call options.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $24.87 on Monday, hitting $288.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,032,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,888. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $318.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $104.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.78.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

