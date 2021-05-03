The Force Protocol (FOR) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00015757 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.74 or 0.00279561 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001811 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000092 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

