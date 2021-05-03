The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Increased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after buying an additional 941,896 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after buying an additional 823,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.95.

NYSE:GS opened at $348.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $120.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

