The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.13% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 434.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG opened at $138.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.92. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

THG has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

