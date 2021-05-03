The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 243.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in The Hershey by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $164.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.79.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

