The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $187.00 at Citigroup

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s current price.

HSY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

NYSE:HSY traded up $3.32 on Monday, hitting $167.62. The stock had a trading volume of 26,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,965. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.16. The Hershey has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $165.50.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,542,252.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

