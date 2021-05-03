The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 1.4% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $26,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $323.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.21 and a 12-month high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

