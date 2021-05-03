The Howard Hughes (HHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect The Howard Hughes to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HHC opened at $107.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.87 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.27. The Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $109.59.

HHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

In other news, Director Allen J. Model purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

