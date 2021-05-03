The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. S. Muoio & CO. LLC grew its holdings in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,577 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC owned about 1.24% of The LGL Group worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN LGL traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $11.25. 15,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,866. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 million, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.24). The LGL Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 6.86%.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

