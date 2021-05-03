The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Short Interest Update

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,370,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 16,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,068,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,280,199. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.95. The company has a market capitalization of $330.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

