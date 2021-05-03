The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will announce sales of $11.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.01 billion and the highest is $11.67 billion. The Progressive reported sales of $10.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year sales of $46.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.75 billion to $47.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $51.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.35 billion to $54.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after purchasing an additional 483,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,960,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,168,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,043,000 after acquiring an additional 109,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Progressive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 68,497 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR stock opened at $100.74 on Monday. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $71.25 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

