The Sandbox Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $134.44 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001141 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $446.04 million and $134.44 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

Crust (CRU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.47 or 0.00185319 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.