The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.91. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.37 EPS.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.49.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $273.87 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $172.32 and a 52-week high of $275.00. The stock has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.17 and a 200-day moving average of $244.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total value of $15,111,838.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,941,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

