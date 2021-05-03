The Trade Desk (TTD) to Release Earnings on Monday

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect The Trade Desk to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.25 million. On average, analysts expect The Trade Desk to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk stock opened at $729.31 on Monday. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $269.00 and a 52 week high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.76, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $705.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $768.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upgraded The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.57.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,787,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 41,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.18, for a total transaction of $35,946,431.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,108,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,678 shares of company stock valued at $146,453,666. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.