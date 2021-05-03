The Transfer Token Price Tops $9.64 on Major Exchanges (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for about $9.64 or 0.00016396 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 14% higher against the dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $2.14 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00046583 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,128,455 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

