The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Short Interest Down 17.8% in April

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 5,400,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,363,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,409. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $650,000. Palmer Knight Co raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $154.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.33. The Travelers Companies has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.