The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,520,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,566,208. The Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 165.66%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Raymond James upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

