Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $47,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

TMO traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $466.52. 16,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $467.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.97. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $324.35 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

