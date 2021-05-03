Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.39

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.39 and last traded at $93.32, with a volume of 6856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.71.

TRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.08.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 88.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 23,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

