Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s current price.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

NYSE:TRI traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $93.65. The stock had a trading volume of 34,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,662. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $64.47 and a 1-year high of $93.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 13.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $614,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 574,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,306,000 after acquiring an additional 67,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 18.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

