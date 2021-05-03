Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$123.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$123.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$116.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$115.00 to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

TSE:TRI traded up C$0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$114.66. 279,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$112.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$107.34. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$89.89 and a 1 year high of C$116.22. The company has a market cap of C$56.82 billion and a PE ratio of 41.59.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.2899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 1,400 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.46, for a total value of C$163,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030 shares in the company, valued at C$119,957.51. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 6,905 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.46, for a total transaction of C$797,254.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,735,834.18. Insiders have sold 14,962 shares of company stock worth $1,740,970 in the last quarter.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

