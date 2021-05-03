THORChain One Day Trading Volume Tops $204.00 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $4.06 billion and approximately $204.00 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $17.28 or 0.00030146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00065201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.00281665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $677.01 or 0.01181026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.38 or 0.00738570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,382.68 or 1.00102052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001704 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 235,177,776 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

