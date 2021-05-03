Thore Cash Market Capitalization Tops $61,321.97 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $61,321.97 and approximately $138,465.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

