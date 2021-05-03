ThoreCoin Price Hits $10,741.55 on Exchanges (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One ThoreCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $10,741.55 or 0.19398448 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $931.14 million and approximately $43,100.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00064566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.09 or 0.00278274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $651.85 or 0.01177184 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00030485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.86 or 0.00731151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,774.73 or 1.00725036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.