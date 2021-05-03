ThreeFold Price Up 6.3% This Week (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Over the last week, ThreeFold has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and approximately $84,151.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00064341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.46 or 0.00276451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $649.28 or 0.01104878 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.67 or 0.00720948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,591.08 or 0.99703962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

