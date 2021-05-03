TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Short Interest Update

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 6,240,000 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $548.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87. TimkenSteel has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.80 million. Analysts expect that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMST. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in TimkenSteel by 271.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 580,061 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 45,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMST. Zacks Investment Research lowered TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

