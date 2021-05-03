Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $334.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will post sales of $334.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $342.30 million and the lowest is $327.30 million. Titan Machinery reported sales of $310.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Titan Machinery.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $26.11 on Monday. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $588.00 million, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $629,852.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,882.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $2,725,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth $3,356,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 125,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 98,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.