TokenClub Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $31.90 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One TokenClub coin can now be purchased for about $0.0686 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $50.32 million and approximately $31.90 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TokenClub has traded up 71.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenClub is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 733,102,279 coins. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

