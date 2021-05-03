TokenPay Reaches Market Cap of $908,272.86 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. TokenPay has a total market cap of $908,272.86 and approximately $120,182.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TokenPay has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,412.80 or 1.00071415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00039572 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00011083 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.83 or 0.00214601 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000805 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

