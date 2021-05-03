TOKPIE (TKP) Price Up 24.4% Over Last 7 Days

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 30% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $218,226.53 and approximately $305.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000156 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE (TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io

