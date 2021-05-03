Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of SNPR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 14,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,047. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $18.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67.

Get Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPR. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $767,000.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.