TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,400 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 856,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

TRTX opened at $12.46 on Monday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The company has a market cap of $958.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 304.82, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%. Research analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,729,000 after acquiring an additional 139,444 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,635,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 138,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 298,726 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $8,144,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $8,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

