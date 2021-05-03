Traders Buy Large Volume of NMI Call Options (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 4,285 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,421% compared to the average daily volume of 170 call options.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $260,818.24. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $75,700.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,556 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get NMI alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,069. NMI has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.18 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NMI will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.