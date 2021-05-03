Tranche Finance Price Tops $1.03 (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $20.52 million and approximately $227,904.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00001755 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tranche Finance

SLICE is a coin. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

