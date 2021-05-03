Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of TT opened at $173.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.88. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $177.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $3,320,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

