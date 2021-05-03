Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 25,700 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Shares of TCI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $170.62 million, a PE ratio of 202.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Transcontinental Realty Investors worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

