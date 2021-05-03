Travel + Leisure Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Travel + Leisure in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

TNL stock opened at $64.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.30. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $68.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $2,095,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,591 shares of company stock worth $3,745,499 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.