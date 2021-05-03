Travis D. Stice Sells 20,000 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FANG traded up $2.19 on Monday, hitting $83.92. 1,925,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,177. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $88.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,915,000 after acquiring an additional 332,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,415,000 after acquiring an additional 343,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,481,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,274,000 after acquiring an additional 350,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 583,073 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.74.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

