Tribe Market Cap Reaches $374.14 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00002628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tribe has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $374.14 million and approximately $14.75 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00073508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00073359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.57 or 0.00890557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,738.75 or 0.10009825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00099786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00047116 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

