TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) CAO Sells $72,973.80 in Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $72,973.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,535 shares in the company, valued at $386,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TBI traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.24. 205,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,328. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

