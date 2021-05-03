TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) EVP Carl Schweihs Sells 4,000 Shares

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Carl Schweihs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 24th, Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of TrueBlue stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80.
Shares of TBI traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 205,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,328. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $29.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in TrueBlue by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 100,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in TrueBlue by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in TrueBlue by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have commented on TBI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
TrueBlue Company Profile
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.
