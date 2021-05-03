TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Lifted to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TBI stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,430. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TrueBlue will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.